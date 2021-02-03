White House press secretary Jen Psaki tried to play clean up and affirmed the White House’s support for the Space Force on Tuesday after shrugging off a question about it earlier in the day.

“We look forward to the continuing work of Space Force and invite the members of the team to come visit us in the briefing room anytime to share an update on their important work,” Ms. Psaki said on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, Ms. Psaki had brushed off a question about the new military service division.

“Wow. Space Force. It’s the plane of today,” she said, apparently comparing it to a question about the color scheme of Air Force One.

She had been asked if President Biden had made a decision about maintaining the scope of the division.

“It is an interesting question — I am happy to check with our Space Force point of contact,” Ms. Psaki said. “I’m not sure who that is. I will find out and see if we have any update on that.”

Rep. Mike Rogers, Alabama Republican, had called on Ms. Psaki to apologize.

Former President Trump helped shepherd the creation of the Space Force and touted it as one of his administration’s signature accomplishments.

Winding the division down would require an act of Congress, meaning it’s likely here to stay.

