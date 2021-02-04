LAS VEGAS (AP) - A Phoenix-area man faces up to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty in Nevada to possessing numerous California unemployment benefits debit cards all issued under different names, federal officials said.

A federal judge in Las Vegas scheduled a May 11 sentencing after 32-year-old Delashaun Dean of Tolleson, Arizona, pleaded guilty Wednesday to possession of counterfeit and unauthorized access devices, officials said.

A statement issued by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Nevada and the U.S. Department of Labor said Dean intended to fraudulently obtain nearly $223,000 in benefits through 15 cards issued by the California Employment Development Department.

The cards, a fake driver’s license and a notebook with multiple people’s personal identifying information used to apply for unemployment insurance benefits were found by Las Vegas police in Dean’s hotel room last October, the statement said.

