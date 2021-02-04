The deadly January 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol was a “watershed” moment for the white supremacist movement, a domestic terrorism expert told Congress on Thursday.

Jonathan Greenblatt, chief executive officer of the Anti-Defamation League, said the assault on Congress will likely inspire future attacks.

“For [white supremacists] the sight of congressmen and congresswoman cowering under tables, confederate flags and nazi symbols being paraded through the building was nothing short of a victory,” he told lawmakers on the House Homeland Security Committee.

Mr. Greenblatt testified as Congress held its first public hearing on the Jan. 6 riot, when a violent pro-Trump mob stormed the building to stop lawmakers from certifying President Biden’s election victory.

The mayhem resulted in the deaths of five people, including a U.S. Capitol Police officer. Two additional officers who responded to the riot died by suicide in the days following the attack.

Elizabeth Neumann, a former Department of Homeland Security official, said it is “highly likely” that a terror attack inspired by the Capitol assault will occur “in the coming months.”

“I do believe that we will be fighting domestic terrorism that has its roots and inspiration points from the Jan. 6 attack for the next 10 to 20 years,” she told lawmakers.

Ms. Neumann predicted that domestic terrorists will focus on soft targets, including infrastructure, mainstream, media, big tech, elected officials and law enforcement.

“Recruitment is easier now for extremist groups than it ever has been before,” she said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.