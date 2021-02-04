DENVER (AP) - The child abuse and neglect hotline in Colorado received 26,000 fewer calls in 2020 than in the year prior, which experts say may be because the adults most likely to report potential misconduct - such as teachers, child care workers or afterschool staff - are not around children in the same capacity because of the pandemic.

“The decline doesn’t mean the kids are safe, the decline means that kids aren’t getting out of unsafe situations,” said Gina Maione Earles, the executive director of Blue Sky Bridge, an organization geared toward preventing child abuse.

Calls to the hotline plummeted in the spring when the coronavirus forced schools to close, the Denver Post reported Thursday.

Officials and experts have cautioned that children are more likely to experience more harm as a result of the pandemic, not less.

The decrease in reports in 2020 was the only time call volume had fallen year-over-year in the last five years, according to data from the Colorado Department of Human Services. Calls from education staff fell by 30% and calls from medical staff decreased by 11% in 2020.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.