The recent pillow fight between gun-control activist David Hogg and MyPillow went bare-knuckle on Thursday.

Mr. Hogg announced on Twitter that he and other progressives can make a better pillow than Mike Lindell.

“[Activist William Legate] and I are going to prove that progressives can make a better pillow, run a better business and help make the world a better place while doing it,” he wrote.

.@williamlegate and I are going to prove that progressives can make a better pillow, run a better business and help make the world a better place while doing it. — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) February 4, 2021

Mr. Hogg said he will be working “in an advisory role for the company to focus on school as this is happening.”

But he outlined the company’s left-wing brand identity.

“Union made in America to create good jobs that support American families. Have an emphasis on supporting progressive causes. Not attempt a white supremacist overthrow of the United States government. So you can sleep at night,” he wrote.

“We will have the name announced soon but we need to get through the legal process of trademarking as so on,” Mr. Hogg wrote in one of several tweets Thursday on the venture, which he acknowledges is aimed at ruining MyPillow and Mr. Lindell.

“Mike isn’t going to know what hit him — this pillow fight is just getting started,” he said.

“Good for them … nothing wrong with competition that does not infringe on someone’s patent,” he wrote in a text message to Axios.

Mr. Lindell is being sued and has been permanently barred from Twitter for claiming the 2020 presidential election was stolen.

He also has become a major target of left-wing “cancel culture” in the weeks since the storming of the U.S. Capitol.

