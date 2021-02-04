Taking a page out of the Donald Trump playbook, prominent Democratic Party lawyer Marc E. Elias is alleging voter machine discrepancies in a close New York congressional race.

And the machines being criticized are Dominion Voting Systems, the same ballot scanners vilified by Trump supporters in battleground states, and defended by winning Democrats.

Mr. Elias, of the D.C. firm Perkins Coie, led a team of President Biden attorneys successfully fighting Trump challenges in over 50 courts.

Now, he is an election challenger for Democratic candidate Anthony Brindisi against former Republican representative Claudia Tenney. She now holds a 125-vote lead after weeks of rechecking by the 22nd Congressional District’s eight counties.

Oswego County Supreme Court Judge Scott J. DelConte is overseeing the dragged-out count, sometimes ballot by ballot.

“In this case, there is reason to believe that voting tabulation machines misread hundreds if not thousands of valid votes as undervotes, and that these tabulation machine errors disproportionately affected Brindisi,” Mr. Elias said in a Monday court filing reported by Breitbart news. “In addition, Oswego County admitted in a sworn statement to this Court that its tabulation machines were not tested and calibrated in the days leading up to the November 3, 2020 General Election as required by state law and necessary to ensure that the counts generated by tabulation machines are accurate.”

Mr. Elias does not mention Dominion Voting by name.

A spokeswoman for the Oswego County Board of Election told The Washington Times “there is nothing to” the allegation and a response will be filed later Thursday. She said the county uses Dominion Machines.

Dominion has filed defamation lawsuits against Trump supporters who accused the company of rigging the election against former President Trump.

