Rep. Ilhan Omar said Wednesday the Republican Party has been “destroyed” and overrun by “cowards” and “opportunists.”

During an appearance on MSNBC’s “All In with Chris Hayes,” the Minnesota Democrat addressed efforts by Republicans to relitigate anti-Semitic statements she’s made in the past and has apologized for after Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene sparked a backlash for resurfaced anti-Semitic comments in recent days.

Ms. Greene on Wednesday issued a now-deleted tweet featuring a picture of Ms. Omar and asking her supporters for more money to fight Democrats from trying to get her removed from Congress.

Ms. Omar lamented that “sadly, this is the Republican playbook.”

“We saw it with Donald Trump that any time they are faced with consequences for their actions to undermine our democracy, they blame Muslims, they blame immigrants, they blame Black people, they blame women — I just happen to embody all of these identities,” she said.

“I just want to make sure, Chris, that we are clear on this,” she continued. “This is not about me, and it should not be about me. This is about a member of the Republican caucus who has repeatedly incited violence, and Republicans can’t just wave a magic wand and attack the Black congresswoman.”

Ms. Omar said Republicans like Ms. Greene are creating a “toxic” work environment in Congress.

“The Republicans truly have lost their way,” she said. “Their party is destroyed. Their base now is conspiracy theorists. It’s cowards, it’s opportunists, it’s grifters, and sadly they’re becoming the Looney Tunes. These are people who we can’t take serious. They’re not here to do the people’s business. They are here to just be obstructionists and make a mockery of not just our government but our country.”

