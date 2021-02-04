President Biden said Thursday that Americans can turn to faith in what is a “dark, dark time” for the country amid the coronavirus pandemic and other issues.

“For so many in our nation, this is a dark, dark time,” Mr. Biden said in videotaped remarks for the National Prayer Breakfast. “So where do we turn? Faith.”

Mr. Biden said that in his darkest moments, faith has provided “hope and solace.”

“It shows the way forward as one nation in a common purpose to respect one another, to care for one another, to leave no one behind,” he said. “These aren’t Democrats or Republicans going hungry in our nation — they’re our fellow Americans, fellow human beings.”

Mr. Biden, a practicing Catholic, has come under fire from pro-life groups for his stance on abortion.

During the 2020 campaign, he flipped his longstanding position in favor of the Hyde Amendment, which generally bars federal funding from being used to pay for abortions, to say it needs to go.

Former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton also delivered videotaped remarks for the virtual event.

Mr. Bush said attending the National Prayer Breakfast every year was “one of the highlights of the presidency.”

“As president, there was no greater gift than the prayers of the American people,” Mr. Bush said.

Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware read a letter on behalf of former President Jimmy Carter, saying Mr. Carter, 96, couldn’t do so himself because of health reasons.

