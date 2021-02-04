Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene defended herself Thursday as House Democrats prepared to strip her of committee assignments, saying she regrets past inflammatory comments but “big media companies” portrayed her as someone she is not.

She said she’s being held to a double standard.

Ms. Taylor Greene delivered the remarks on the House floor as the chamber’s Democrats prepared to vote to remove her from committees because of her past embrace of wild QAnon conspiracy theories and advocating violence against elected leaders.

“These were words of the past and the things do not represent me, they do not represent my district and they do not represent my values,” Ms. Greene said, describing herself as a “passionate person” and a “fighter.”

The freshman lawmaker said she was drawn to QAnon because she didn’t trust the news media or the federal government.

Ms. Greene said she has since walked away from QAnon. She said she believes the Sept. 11 attack on the Pentagon “absolutely happened” and the school shootings at Parkland and Sandy Hook were not a hoax.

Ms. Greene said the comments she made on social media have overshadowed the fact that she has been an upstanding citizen and a loving mother and wife.

“You see big media companies can take tiny tiny pieces of words that I have said, that you have said, any of us, and can portray us into someone that we are not, and that is wrong,” she said. “Cancel culture is a real thing. It is very real.”

Ms. Greene also questioned why other members that have condoned riots across the United States have not been disciplined for their actions.

“What should we do as Americans, should we stay divided like this?” she said. “Will we allow the media, which is just as guilty as QAnon of presenting truth and lies to divide us? Will we allow ourselves to be addicted to hate and hating one another? I hope not.”

