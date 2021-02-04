Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is striking a defiant tone as House Democrats prepare to vote to strip her committee assignments over her pre-congressional history of inflammatory comments and controversial behavior.

The Georgia Republican says she is under attack because she’s an outsider — not because of her past.

“THE DC SWAMP AND THE FAKE NEWS MEDIA ARE ATTACKING ME BECAUSE I AM NOT ONE OF THEM,” the freshman lawmaker said on Twitter. “I AM ONE OF YOU AND THEY HATE ME FOR IT.”

Democrats are scheduled to vote Thursday on a resolution removing Ms. Greene from the House Committee on the Budget and the House Committee on Education and Labor.

They’ve cited her past embrace of QAnon conspiracy theories, suggesting that school shootings were staged and the support she showed on social media for executing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, California Democrat.

Ms. Greene’s Twitter post came a day after House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy refused to discipline her in the face of mounting pressure.

House Democrats said Mr. McCarthy, California Republican, blew the chance to send a message that her behavior has been unacceptable.

