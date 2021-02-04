House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday that the Senate impeachment trial of former President Trump will show whether or not senators are cowards.

“We’ll see if it’s going to be a Senate of courage or cowardice,” Mrs. Pelosi told reporters at her weekly press conference.

She pushed back on the suggestion that the trial is pointless because there aren’t enough Republicans willing to convict Mr. Trump for allegedly inciting the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.

“Why don’t we just wait and let them [House impeachment managers] make their case?” Mrs. Pelosi said. “Why bother? Ask anyone who cares about our democracy why we are bothering. We cannot go forward unless we have justice.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.