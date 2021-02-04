LAS VEGAS (AP) - Republican Rep. Mark Amodei of Nevada voted against an effort by the House Democratic majority Thursday to remove a freshman Georgia Republican congresswoman from her committee assignments over her racist remarks, endorsement of violence against officials and embracement of conspiracy theories about the Las Vegas mass shooting and other events.

Amodei said in a statement Thursday that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has made “many unacceptable statements” before being elected but that she’s ultimately responsible to the voters who elected her.

Greene in an online video suggested that the 2017 Las Vegas Strip shooting, which killed 58 people at a country music festival, might have been staged to build support for gun restrictions.

Amodei said Democrats are being hypocritical and says they failed to hold their own members to account for their past comments. He cited the 2019 remarks by Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib where she used a profanity to describe President Donald Trump while speaking at an event.

Nevada Democrats said Amodei‘s vote doesn’t represent Nevadans and say he would rather protect a conspiracy theorist “than hold another legislator accountable for using their platform to spread damaging and repulsive lies.”

Nevada’s three House Democrats voted to remove Greene from her committee assignments.

