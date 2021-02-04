LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) - A New Mexico State Police officer has been killed in a shooting Thursday in Luna County near Las Cruces, authorities said.

State Police said the suspected shooter also is dead and several other officers have been injured in the shooting on Interstate 10.

The name of the officer who was killed wasn’t immediately released.

The Las Cruces Police Department has closed the interstate near the shooting scene and they are telling motorists to avoid the area and seek alternate routes until the investigation has been completed.

