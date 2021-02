DEMING, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico’s state police agency says one of its officers has been killed in a shooting along an interstate highway near Deming.

State police on Thursday announced the shooting death in a Twitter post that says a “suspect is deceased.”

Multiple agencies are at the scene of the shooting on Interstate 10 in Luna County. More information was not immediately available.

