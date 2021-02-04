MOBILE, Ala. (AP) - An early Thursday attempt to serve two arrest warrants in coastal Alabama resulted in a suspect’s death, the arrest of two others and an injury to the mother of two of the suspects, police said.

Shortly before 6 a.m., SWAT officers arrived at a home in Mobile to arrest Tyhre Webster, 22, and Treyh Webster, 18. The older suspect was out on bond on a charge involving shooting into a vehicle; the younger was out on bond while facing a robbery charge.

Both had active warrants alleging intimidation of a witness and reckless endangerment, stemming from an incident in which the victim of a robbery was threatened and shot at, police said.

Upon arrival, the SWAT officers announced themselves and entered the home, authorities said. Officers were immediately met with gunfire from a back bedroom, police said in a news release. The officers then heard a female stating she had been shot.

An officer returned gunfire striking the 18-year-old, who was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

The older suspect was arrested on charges of intimidating a witness, reckless endangerment, shooting into an occupied vehicle, shooting into an unoccupied vehicle and receiving stolen property, second offense.

The suspects’ mother was taken to a hospital for treatment. She was listed in stable condition, but police did not describe the extent of her injuries.

A 17-year-old juvenile was also arrested on a weapons charge. The juvenile was being held at Strickland Youth Center.

Officers recovered five firearms during a search of the home, police said.

The officer involved in the shooting is on administrative leave pending the completion of the investigation into the shooting.

