House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday that Democrats will vote to remove Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from two committees because Republican leaders have no “sense of responsibility” to discipline her.

“I remain profoundly concerned about House Republicans’ leadership acceptance of extreme conspiracy theorists,” Mrs. Pelosi said. “Particularly disturbing is their eagerness to reward a Qanon adherent, a 911 ‘truther,’ a harasser of child survivors of school shootings, to give [her] valued committee positions.”

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California offered Wednesday to remove Mrs. Greene from one of her two committee assignments, but Democrats refused in favor of scheduling a vote to remove her from both panels.

At a meeting of House Republicans on Wednesday night, many lawmakers gave Mrs. Greene a standing ovation. They took no action against her.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.