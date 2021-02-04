Former Vice President Mike Pence is joining the conservative Heritage Foundation as a visiting fellow.

“The Heritage Foundation is a flagship of the conservative movement and I am profoundly honored to join them as a distinguished visiting fellow to advance conservative policies that will benefit every American,” Mr. Pence said in a statement.

He said the foundation “helped shape my conservative philosophy for decades and played a pivotal role advancing conservative policies throughout the Trump administration.”

“I look forward to rolling up my sleeves and working with the all-star team at Heritage as we continue to take the case for a strong national defense, free markets and traditional values to policymakers across the nation and to every American who cherishes our heritage of freedom,” he said.

Mr. Pence announced on Wednesday that he’s opened an office in Arlington, Virginia. He and former second lady Karen Pence plan to move back to Indiana this summer.

His position at Heritage could give him a platform for a future campaign for the presidency, a move that had seemed a certainty before he and former President Donald Trump lost their bid for reelection in November.

In his role at Heritage, Mr. Pence will deliver a series of speeches on policy issues and write a monthly column for the foundation’s “Daily Signal” news outlet. He will also advise Heritage analysts on public policy issues and “ensure Heritage remains the leading conservative voice on solutions to America’s biggest challenges,” the foundation said.

“Over the course of the past four years, our team at Heritage has worked closely with members of the Trump administration on a host of policy accomplishments,” said Heritage President Kay James. “That’s why I am excited Vice President Mike Pence will join forces with Heritage to ensure we continue to advance conservative principles and policy solutions. His allegiance to the Constitution and commitment to advancing a conservative policy agenda make him an outstanding fit for The Heritage Foundation.”

She said Mr. Pence “served with honor and excellence in his home state of Indiana as a congressman and as governor before becoming one of the most consequential vice presidents of our time.”

“A man of faith, principle, and character, Vice President Pence is a heroic protector and defender the Constitution and the values that unite us as a nation,” she said. “Knowing that Vice President Pence is still in the fight is an adrenaline shot for the entire conservative movement.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.