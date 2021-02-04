MIAMI (AP) - A gunman was wounded Wednesday after ambushing a Florida Highway Patrol trooper who was sitting inside his patrol car near Miami, investigators said.

The trooper, who was not struck by the bullets, returned fire, hitting the gunman around 2 p.m. Wednesday, news outlets reported.

The trooper was guarding a lane closure for a construction project when the driver of a white Nissan abruptly stopped, got out of the car and opened fire, highway patrol Lt. Alejandro Camacho told news outlets.

The trooper’s car was riddled with bullets, but he was not hit, he said.

“It almost seems like the trooper was targeted. It was like an ambush,” Camacho said.

After shooting the attacker, the trooper called for Miami-Dade Fire-Rescue. The gunman was taken to a hospital and his condition was not available.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating.

