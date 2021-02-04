About 1 in 5 Virginians say they won’t get the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a poll released Thursday morning.

The survey from Christopher Newport University’s Wason Center for Civic Leadership found that 19% of residents plan not to get vaccinated and 35% plan to “wait a while” after they’re eligible to get it. Nearly half (46%) say they’ll get it as soon as they can.

The vaccine skepticism falls largely on partisan and racial lines.

Democrats (56%) were far more willing than Republicans (37%) to say they would get the vaccine as soon as it was available.

Only 29% of Blacks said they would be willing to get a vaccine as soon as they could, compared to 51% of Whites.

The survey was conducted online from Jan. 18-25, with a random sample of 1,039 Virginia residents.

