A dull, low-scoring Super Bowl might not be the worst thing for fans seeking to follow the Centers for Disease Control guidelines.

The CDC has urged those who attend large Super Bowl LV watch parties, or the game itself, to avoid cheering or chanting; limit their alcohol consumption, and steer clear of bars and restaurants to minimize the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Better yet: Watch the game at home. “Attending large gatherings like the Super Bowl increases your risk of getting and spreading COVID-19,” said the CDC in a pre-game guidance. “The safest way to watch the Super Bowl this year is at home with people you live with.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Biden’s medical adviser, echoed those sentiments, advising fans to view Sunday’s NFL championship with household members lest the Super Bowl become a COVID-19 super-spreader event.

What about large parties? “Absolutely not,” he said on ABC’s “Good Morning America.” “I mean, watch the Super Bowl on TV, enjoy it, have a party in your house with your family, with the people who are there.”

“But you don’t want parties with people you haven’t had much contact with,” he said. “You don’t know if they’re infected. As difficult as that is, at least this time around, just lay low and cool it.”

Not all fans were thrilled with the advice.

“Check out these new CDC guidelines for Super Bowl parties,” tweeted Not the Bee. “No cheering, chanting, less alcohol, and most of all, no fun!”

Instead of cheering, the CDC advised those who attend the game or large parties to make noise by stomping, clapping or using hand-held noisemakers.

The NFL is scaling back gameday attendance, admitting just 25,000 attendees to Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, which seats up to 75,000 people. Filling in the gaps will be 30,000 cutouts, according to NFL Network.

The rules also require fans to maintain a distance of at least six feet from other attendees; present their tickets on their mobile devices, and wear a KN95 mask compliments of the league, which has also invited a public-health contingent to the game.

“The NFL is bringing 7,500 vaccinated healthcare workers to the game this year, a gift to our most important MVPs who have put everything on the line to help us as a nation recover from COVID-19,” said NFL events director Daphne Wood in a statement.

This year’s game pits the Kansas City Chiefs, the reigning champions, against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the first time the Super Bowl has featured a home team. The game will be broadcast on CBS.

