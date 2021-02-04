Former President Trump quit the Screen Actors Guild on Thursday after the union threatened to expel him, telling its chief in a letter, “You have done nothing for me.”

“I write to you today regarding the so-called Disciplinary Committee hearing aimed at revoking my union membership. Who cares!” Mr. Trump wrote to SAG President Gabrielle Carteris in a letter obtained by Fox News.

The Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists board voted “overwhelmingly” that Mr. Trump violated the union’s membership guidelines during the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. The union was set to take disciplinary action against Mr. Trump this week.

The former president joined SAG in 1989.

Mr. Trump told Ms. Carteris, “While I’m not familiar with your work, I’m very proud of my work on movies such as Home Alone 2, Zoolander and Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps; and television shows including The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Saturday Night Live, and of course, one of the most successful shows in television history, The Apprentice—to name just a few!”

“Which brings me to your blatant attempt at free media attention to distract from your dismal record as a union,” Mr. Trump wrote. “Your organization has done little for its members, and nothing for me—besides collecting dues and promoting dangerous un-American policies and ideas—as evident by your massive unemployment rates and lawsuits from celebrated actors, who even recorded a video asking, ‘Why isn’t the union fighting for me?’”

The former president said he has “also greatly helped the cable news television business (said to be a dying platform with not much time left until I got involved in politics), and created thousands of jobs at networks such as MSDNC and Fake News CNN, among many others.”

Ms. Carteris said last month of Mr. Trump, “Donald Trump attacked the values that this union holds most sacred – democracy, truth, respect for our fellow Americans of all races and faiths, and the sanctity of the free press. There’s a straight line from his wanton disregard for the truth to the attacks on journalists perpetrated by his followers.”

