Former President Donald Trump on Thursday quickly rejected House Democrats’ request to testify at his impeachment trial, with his lawyers calling the offer “a public relations stunt.”

“The use of our Constitution to bring a purported impeachment proceedings is much too serious to try to play these games,” Trump lawyers David Schoen and Bruce Castor Jr. wrote to House impeachment manager Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland.

Mr. Raskin had warned the Trump team that the former president’s refusal to testify would support “a strong adverse inference regarding your actions” in allegedly inciting the deadly riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

The former president’s lawyers told Mr. Raskin, “As you certainly know, there is no such thing as a negative inference in this unconstitutional proceeding. Your letter only confirms what is known to everyone: you cannot prove your allegations against the 45th president of United States, who is now a private citizen.”

The impeachment trial in the Senate begins on Tuesday, on a charge that Mr. Trump provoked the riot.

