Two of Maryland’s mass COVID-19 vaccination sites open Friday as part of a state effort to administer 25,000 shots a day.
Vaccinations will begin at Six Flags America in Prince George’s County and at the Baltimore Convention Center.
For the Six Flags site, the state is initially filling appointments with those signed up on the county’s pre-registration list first. Once that is complete, other eligible Maryland residents can make appointments through Feb. 15.
Individuals must book an appointment for vaccination and schedule an appointment to receive a second dose during their visits.
Maryland residents can book an appointment for vaccination at the Baltimore Convention Center at www.umms.org/BCCvaccine. Those who need help booking a vaccine appointment at the convention center can call 410-328-9865 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
On Feb. 15, a toll-free call center will be up and running for eligible residents to schedule appointments at state-run mass vaccination sites.
The M&T Bank Stadium mass vaccination site will also open mid-February. Locations for mass vaccination sites in western and southern Maryland and on the eastern shore are being finalized.
As of Thursday, Maryland has administered 601,914 COVID-19 vaccines, and nearly 74% of all first doses received have been given.
