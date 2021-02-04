CLEVELAND, Tenn. (AP) - Federal authorities say up to a $5,000 reward is available for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible in a Tennessee gun store burglary.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives says about 30 guns were reported stolen from Cleveland Shooting Sports FFL in Cleveland, Tennessee on Jan. 24.

The bureau is offering $2,500 for the reward and the National Shooting Sports Foundation is putting up the other $2,500.

The bureau and foundation have a larger national cooperative initiative in which the foundation matches the bureau’s rewards in cases involving the theft of guns from federally licensed firearms retailers.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact ATF at (888) ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477), or the Cleveland Police Department tip line (423) 303-3120.

