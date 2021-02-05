The Air Force is launching an investigation into base security standards service-wide after an intruder managed to get onto the military post in Maryland where the president’s fleet of transport aircraft is kept.

An adult man gained access Thursday to Joint Base Andrews and was able to get aboard an Air Force C-40, the military version of the Boeing 737 airliner, Air Force officials said. The transport jet is assigned to the 89th Airlift Wing, the unit at Joint Base Andrews that provides airlift support for high-ranking dignitaries, including Air Force One.

Air Force security personnel took the man into custody. He was later interviewed by agents with the Air Force Office of Special Investigations.

“The man was unarmed and did not harm any personnel,” Air Force officials said. “There is no indication that the individual has any links to extremist groups.”

The man was arrested and charged with trespassing. He had two outstanding arrest warrants and was later turned over to local authorities.

Following the breach, the Air Force inspector general was tasked with conducting a “comprehensive review of installation security and trends,” officials said.

“The security of our installation is paramount,” said Col. Roy Oberhaus, the vice wing commander of the 316th Wing at the base. “This was a serious breach of security and Joint Base Andrews is investigating this incident to determine how this happened so it doesn’t happen again.”

