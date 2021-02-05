ST. LOUIS (AP) - An arrest has been made in the gruesome shooting deaths of a woman, a young girl and an infant inside a St. Louis home, police there said.

A 34-year-old man was taken in to police custody hours after the shooting Thursday morning, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. Authorities have not released the man’s name.

“This is not being investigated as a suicide,” Chief John Hayden said shortly after the shooting at a news conference outside the brick two-family south St. Louis home where the shooting happened. “This is being investigated as a homicide.”

Police received a call about shots fired around 7 a.m. Officers who entered the home found the bodies of a 30-year-old woman and her two daughters: a 7-year-old girl and an infant. Police said all three victims had been shot multiple times. Police had not released the names of the victims by Friday morning.

St. Louis has for years ranked among the most dangerous cities in the U.S., and 2020 was among the worst years ever for killings. Police recorded 262 homicides last year, the most since 267 in 1993, when the population was substantially higher.

The city has already recorded at least 20 killings in 2021, slightly ahead of last year’s pace.

