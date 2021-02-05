Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Friday laughed about getting pushed off House committees, saying she’s going to have “fun” with her “free time.”

Ms. Taylor Greene also targeted the 11 Republicans that joined Democrats in voting to remove her from the House Committee on the Budget and the House Committee on Education and Labor over her previous embrace of conspiracy theories and violence against elected leaders

“The base is keeping list of these type of ‘R’s,’” she said on Twitter. “They’re fed up. This type of betrayal will cost us the majority in ‘22.”

Other Republicans are more concerned that Ms. Greene‘s behavior is going to hurt the party’s chances of defending seats and flipping control of the House.

Democrats have started casting her as the new face of the Republican Party.

Ms. Taylor Greene, though, is striking a defiant tone.

“I woke up early this morning literally laughing thinking about what a bunch of morons the Democrats (+11) are for giving some one like me free time,” she said on Twitter. “In this Democrat tyrannical government, Conservative Republicans have no say on committees anyway.”

“Oh this is going to be fun!” she added.

