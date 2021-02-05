HOLTON, Kan. (AP) - A Holton man has been sentenced to nearly 13 years in prison for the shooting death of his father in 2018.

Derrick Bohnenkemper, 50, was sentenced Friday for the killing of Gaylen Bohnenkemper, 73, at the family’s home, WIBW reported. He pleaded no contest in December to second-degree murder.

He was also sentenced to three years of post-relief supervision and must register as a violent offender.

Authorities said the victim was shot in the head while he was in bed.

Derrick Bohnenkemper‘s mother called 911 and was able to escape the house.

He barricaded himself inside the house for five hours and fired at officers before he was arrested.

