President Biden‘s embattled son Hunter still owns a stake in an investment company affiliated with the Chinese government, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Friday.

Hunter Biden owns a 10% stake in Bohai Harvest RST Equity Investment Fund Management Co., also known as BHR. He has repeatedly pledged to divest his shares, but Ms. Psaki said that hasn’t happened yet.

“He has been working to unwind his investment but I would certainly point you — he’s a private citizen — I would point you to him or his lawyers on the outside on any update,” Ms. Psaki said during her daily briefing.

In October 2019, George Mesires, a lawyer for Hunter Biden, said in a press statement that Hunter “intends to resign from the BHR board of directors by October 31, 2019.”

Mr. Mesires said at the time that Hunter had not received any return on his investment, noting there had been “no distributions to BHR shareholders” since the president’s son purchased an equity interest.

The news that Hunter still owns a stake in the firm also comes after his dad promised that no relatives — including Hunter — would have even the appearance of a conflict of interest.

“My son, my family will not be involved in any business enterprise that is in conflict with or appears to be in conflict with where there’s appropriate distance from the presidency and the government,” the elder Biden told CNN in December.

Hunter joined BHR as an unpaid director of BHR when it launched in 2013 and paid $420,000 in October 2017 to become a shareholder, the Wall Street Journal reported in December.

It is unclear what role Hunter plays in the business, which is a private entity.

BHR is about 80 percent controlled by Chinese government entities, including the country’s postal savings bank, a pension fund, and the Bank of China.

Hunter Biden is under criminal investigation as far back as 2018 for his taxes and financial dealings. His Chinese investments could be under scrutiny as part of that investigation

