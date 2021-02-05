The U.S. Capitol rioter known as the “QAnon Shaman” was transferred to Virginia jail Friday morning after a federal judge ordered authorities to serve him organic food while in custody.



Jacob Chansley, who stormed the Capitol while wearing Viking horns, face paint and no shirt, was moved from a Washington jail to the Alexandria Detention Center. He has attended rallies for former President Trump as the “QAnon Shaman”



Attorneys for Mr. Chansley said he lost 20 pounds because his client had gone nine days without eating because organic food wasn’t served at the Washington jail.



Eating organic food is part of his “shamanic belief system and way of life,” defense attorney Albert Watkins told the court.



U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth, who was appointed by President Reagan, said Alexandria authorities could fulfill his organic diet.



Mr. Chansley faces a slew of federal charges arising from the deadly insurrection at the Capitol, including civil disorder, obstructing an official proceeding and violent entry, and disorderly conduct at the Capitol.



Prosecutors also say he wrote a threatening note to former Vice President Mike Pence.



FBI officials identified Mr. Chansley from his tattoos seen in photos from the riot. He was also carrying a U.S. flag pole with a spear on the top.



Mr. Chansley is one of hundreds of people who have been charged in connection to the Jan. 6 riot in which supporters of Mr. Trump stormed the building to stop Congress from certifying President Biden’s election victory.



The mayhem resulted in the deaths of five people, including a Capitol Police officer. Two officers who responded to the riot also died by suicide following the chaos.

