A federal judge late Friday granted a woman charged in the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol to travel to Mexico later this month.

U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden said Jenny Louise Cudd can take a “work-related bonding trip” with her employees to Riviera Maya, Mexico, from Feb. 18 to 21.

“The defendant has no criminal history and there is no evidence before the court suggesting the defendant is a flight risk or poses a danger to others,” Judge McFadden wrote in a one-page order.

Ms. Cudd’s attorneys earlier this week said she should be allowed to go because it was prepaid and planned prior to the Capitol attack.

“This is a work-related bonding retreat for employees and their spouses,” they wrote in a court filing.

Prosecutors with the Department of Justice did not oppose the request.

Ms. Cudd, who owns a Texas flower shop, is charged with entering and remaining on restricted grounds and violent entry or disorderly conduct. Video footage appears to show her walking around the building.

She was also seen in a Facebook livestream saying she entered the Capitol as was part of “the new revolution.”

After the riot, Ms. Cudd told a television station that she would “absolutely” storm the Capitol again, calling the rioters “patriots.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.