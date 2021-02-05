President Biden said former President Donald Trump shouldn’t continue to receive high-level intelligence briefings because Mr. Trump is too “erratic” to be trusted with sensitive information.

“I think not,” Mr. Biden told CBS News in an interview, clips of which aired Friday.

“What value is giving him an intelligence briefing? What impact does he have at all, other than the fact he might slip and say something?” Mr. Biden said.

Former presidents usually receive briefings and have access to classified information.

The White House had said officials were reviewing the issue.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff said last month that Mr. Trump should be cut off.

“I don’t think he can be trusted with it,” the California Democrat told CBS. “There were, I think, any number of intelligence partners of ours around the world who probably started withholding information from us because they didn’t trust the president would- would safeguard that information and protect their sources and methods.”

