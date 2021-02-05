President Biden said Friday that Republicans aren’t willing to spend as much money as he wants to on coronavirus relief, vowing to press forward quickly regardless of whether the GOP comes around.

“I’m going to act fast,” Mr. Biden said. “I’d like to be doing it with the support of Republicans…but they’re just not willing to go as far as I think we have to go.”

“What Republicans have proposed is to either do nothing or not enough,” the president said.

Mr. Biden spoke after the Labor Department reported earlier Friday that the economy added 49,000 jobs in January, which was a significant slowdown from December.



The overall jobless rate declined to 6.3% from 6.7% in December.



Mr. Biden is trying to get his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package through Congress as quickly as possible.



The White House and a group of 10 Senate Republicans have also been exchanging ideas. The Republican group offered an approximately $600 billion plan as their ante.



House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said after a meeting at the White House Friday she wants the House to send a package to the Senate within the next two weeks.



Democrats in the U.S. Senate powered a budget resolution through the chamber on a party-line vote early Friday.



The House was expected to sign off on the Senate plan later Friday, which will allow Democrats to pass an economic package without Republican support.



Sen. Joe Manchin, West Virginia Democrat, said this week that Mr. Biden’s advisers led the president astray by moving forward on a partisan path this early in his term.



“We should have found something that we could have voted on bipartisan first and then gone down this lane when we hit a roadblock,” Mr. Manchin said at an event hosted by the Bipartisan Policy Center. “And they didn’t do that.”



Mr. Manchin said lawmakers could strike a trillion-dollar, bipartisan deal “tonight.”

The president and his economic advisers say the risks of not doing enough outweigh concerns that the package is too expensive.



Larry Summers, who was a top economic adviser in the Obama White House during the post-2008 recovery, said in a new op-ed that Mr. Biden’s proposal is so big that it could overheat the economy and create problems with inflation.



The White House is dismissing those concerns, but Republicans point to it as evidence that lawmakers might want to pump the brakes.



“When even Larry Summers is saying the $1.9 trillion stimulus is too large, we all should be worried,” Mick Mulvaney, the past acting chief of staff to former President Trump, said on Twitter.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.