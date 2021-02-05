Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said Friday that former President Donald Trump still rules the Republican Party and said the impeachment push against him is a “circus” that enriches the same media companies that have cashed in on “fake outrage” and deepened the nation’s political divisions.

Speaking at a press conference on Capitol Hill, Ms. Green downplayed the vote this week to strip her of committee assignments, saying she plans on focusing her energy on pushing a conservative vision and “holding the Republican Party accountable and pushing them to the right.”

“I’m fine being kicked off of my committees because it would be a waste of my time,” the Georgia Republican said. “I can talk to more people and make connections and build a huge amount of support … with people who want to put America first and don’t care about the party lines, and don’t care about any of the political identities involved.”

Democrats and 11 Republicans in the House voted Thursday to remove Ms. Greene from the Budget Committee and the Committee on Education and Labor over her past promotion of conspiracy theories and her embrace of violence against Democratic leaders.

On Friday, Ms. Greene said the news media and the Washington establishment have alienated voters across the country by refusing to strengthen border security and stop the taxpayer funding of abortions and projects overseas.

The 46-year-old married mother of three praised Mr. Trump, describing him as a fighter for the “forgotten man.”

“Republican voters support him still,” she said. “The party is his. It doesn’t belong to anybody else.”

Ms. Greene has been a vocal ally of Mr. Trump and has claimed the 2020 presidential election was stolen.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.