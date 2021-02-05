By - Associated Press - Friday, February 5, 2021

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - A Birmingham mother and her young son were wounded when shots were fired into a residence in Birmingham, police said.

The gunfire happened Thursday night in a public housing complex on the city’s west side, Al.com reported.

Officers arrived to find the mother and 2-year-old boy wounded, Sgt. Rod Mauldin said.

Mauldin said the victims were inside their apartment when someone from the outside opened fire.

Neighbors say they heard at least eight to 10 shots.

Police say they’re uncertain what led to the shooting and are in need of people to come forward.

