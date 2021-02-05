A Kentucky man arrested in connection with last month’s deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol sprayed mace at police officers during the assault, prosecutors said in court documents unsealed Friday.Peter Schwartz
was arrested Thursday in the Pittsburgh suburb of Uniontown, Pennsylvania. He is charged with forcibly assaulting, resisting or impeding officers; obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder; and violent entry and disorderly conduct on the Capitol grounds.
FBI agents identified Mr. Schwartz
after watching a television newscast showing rioters and police clashing outside the Capitol building, according to an affidavit.
The footage shows Mr. Schwartz
extending his arm from among the crowd and spraying mace at police officers, court documents revealed. One officer appears to be hit and turns away, the FBI agent said.
“The canister wielded by Schwartz
appears identical to [Metropolitan Police Department]-issued MK-9 pepper spray which is regularly carried by MPD officers and was carried by MPD officers on January 6, 2021,” the agent wrote. “Additionally, the officers’ reaction to the spray was consistent with the substance being a chemical irritant.”
Mr. Schwartz
was later seen in the footage wielding a wooden baton, the FBI agent said.
The agent said an acquaintance of Mr. Schwartz
tipped them off to his identity. The person said Mr. Schwartz
is a felon who had been released from prison because of COVID-19 concerns and was supposed to be a rehabilitation center in Owensboro, Kentucky.
The tipster said Mr. Schwartz
owed him money and they last saw each other six months before the assault
A review of Mr. Schwartz
’s Facebook page included posts allegedly bragging about the Capitol attack.
“All the violence from the left was terrorism,” he allegedly wrote according to court documents. “What happened yesterday was the opening of a war. I was there and whether people will acknowledge it or not we are now at war. It would be wise to [be] ready!”
Mr. Schwartz
is among the more than 100 people charged in relation to the Capitol insurrection when a violent mob of President Trump’s supporters stormed the building to stop Congress from certifying President Biden’s election victory.
Five people died in the chaos and two Capitol police officers who responded to the attack died by suicide days later.