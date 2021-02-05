LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Police in Lincoln arrested a man in a domestic assault case, accusing him of attacking his girlfriend with a hatchet.

On Thursday, police arrested Nathan Ueding, 29, of Lincoln, on suspicion of second-degree assault, use of a deadly weapon, strangulation, making terroristic threats and false imprisonment, the Lincoln Journal Star reported. The woman told officers that Ueding assaulted her Thursday morning, hitting her several times with a hatchet and not allowing her to leave the home for several hours, police said.

Police reported that the woman had significant bruising and injuries all over her body from the attack. Officers later found Ueding waiting in a vehicle outside the woman’s workplace Thursday night and arrested him, police said.

