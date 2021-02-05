The White House on Friday defended President Biden‘s decision to head to Delaware for the weekend despite federal guidance telling Americans not to travel amid the pandemic.

Press Secretary Jen Psaki noted Mr. Biden will be flying to Wilmington on Air Force One, which is a “private plane.”

“The key is ensuring that people don’t take steps [that] make other people vulnerable,” Ms. Psaki said when pressed on whether he’s sending the wrong message while the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tells others to stay home.

The CDC says travel is risky because people mix en route on planes, trains and buses and in queues at transportation hubs, while potentially taking the pathogen to other parts of the country.

Mr. Biden is among top government officials who’ve been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

