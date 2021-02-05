The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for the Washington area this weekend.

Up to five inches of heavy snow is possible during the storm watch, which will go into effect late Saturday night until midafternoon on Sunday.

Areas under watch include the District, parts of central and southern Maryland, Northern Virginia and eastern West Virginia.

The agency said people should plan ahead for slippery road conditions.

Moreover, temperatures in the region may drop significantly within the next two weeks as a polar vortex makes its way across the country, according to AccuWeather.com.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.