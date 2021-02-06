ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - A man suspected of domestic violence returned to the home Friday, set it on fire, fled, and then returned again and opened fire on deputies investigating the incident, according to authorities.

An Orange County deputy returned fire, striking the man. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition, Sheriff John Mina said during a news conference. No deputies were injured.

The man was suspected of choking a woman in the house and fled before deputies arrived. While deputies were searching for the man, he returned to the house and set it on fire. Several hours later he returned and began shooting, Mina said.

“He came up really fast, like he intentionally wanted to do something,” Mina said. “He got out of the car and immediately started firing at the deputy.”

Mina didn’t release the name of the suspect or the deputy who shot him.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting.

