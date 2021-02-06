THOMASVILLE, Ga. (AP) - Police in a south Georgia town say they’re providing extra security after people who talked to police about a shooting received threats.

Thomasville Police Sgt. Scott Newberry told the Thomasville Times-Enterprise that a mother reported this week that her three daughters are being threatened after a Monday shootout at their apartment complex.

A woman driving in her car was struck by a bullet and hospitalized in the shooting.

Newberry said those threatening the daughters believe they talked to police about the gunfire. Threats about shooting into the women’s apartments were reported to the complex manager at Villa North, but he said the women are declining to talk to police.

Police are patrolling the complex and parking with patrol unit light bars illuminated while monitoring activity.

Newberry said detectives may have enough evidence to file charges. Tenants told the apartment complex manager that gang members were involved in the shooting.

“We don’t know who all the players are yet,” Newberry said.

