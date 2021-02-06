STRATFORD, Conn. (AP) - Connecticut State Police Saturday were investigating a shooting involving a Stratford police officer that left a suspect hospitalized.

The shooting happened after 7:30 p.m. Friday when police attempting to serve a felony warrant for domestic charges in Stratford saw the suspect get into a vehicle. Officers were trying to conduct a traffic stop, according to state police.

Police said the suspect suffered unspecified injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital, according to NBC Connecticut.

The Eastern District Major Crimes Squad and the Hartford state’s attorney have taken charge of the investigation.

