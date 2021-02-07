The NFL hosted three D.C. police officers and the family of officer Brian Sicknick, who died from injuries sustained in the riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6, at Sunday’s Super Bowl in Tampa.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted that Mike Fanone, Daniel Hodges and Lila Morris are the three officers at the game, along with Sicknick’s family. Sicknick was killed after he was hit in the head with a fire hydrant. Hodges and Fanone suffered injuries at the hands of the rioters, too, but have recovered.

There were many D.C. and Capitol Police officers injured in the riot, when supporters of Donald Trump breaching the Capitol in an attempt to stop the certification of President Biden’s election results.

Guests of the @NFL are 3 DC Metro PD officers who played heroic roles #Jan6 at the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol as well as family members of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick who died defending the Capitol. #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/fHzxlClKb3 — Christine Pelosi (@sfpelosi) February 8, 2021

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.