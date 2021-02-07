Not so long ago, talk was percolating about the creation of a “MAGA Party” — and that talk does not appear to have gone away. There are those who would join a third political party founded by former President Donald Trump, and perhaps there are more of them than you might think.

Nearly two-thirds of Republican voters — 64% — say they would join a new party led by Mr. Trump, this according to a new Hill-HarrisX poll. It also revealed that 37% of U.S. voters overall plus 28% of independents and even 15% of Democrats said they’d follow Mr. Trump into the third party realm. They would join the Libertarian Party, the Green Party, the Party of Socialism and Liberation and the Constitution Party, just to name a few.

“These numbers show that despite the Capitol riots, Trump remains a political force to be reckoned with. He benefits from a diverse base of support making up over a third of voters, voters who are attracted to him on a number of issues that are yet to be properly addressed by, and co-opted by, Democratic and Republican elites,” Dritan Nesho, CEO and chief pollster at HarrisX, told Hill.TV.

“If Trump were to split from the GOP and create his own party, polling suggests he might well create the second largest political party in the country, knocking the GOP down to third place,” Mr. Nesho said.

The Hill-HarrisX poll of 945 registered U.S. voters was conducted Jan. 28-29. The greater implications of it all are yet to be seen.

A THIRD PARTY REALITY CHECK

The reality of launching and maintaining a third party, however, is no small matter.

“I’ve seen the discussions in our New Jersey groups for a third party led by former President Trump, who might be the only person to be able to pull this off,” Priscilla Confrey — co-founder of New Jersey Women for Trump — tells Inside the Beltway.

She’s also describes the numerous comments from the very active, 60,000-plus members of the organization who remain disgusted with “RINO Republicans” and their lack of support for Mr. Trump, conservative Republicans in Congress and an “America First” agenda.

“Our members expressed the need for term limits which would prevent the same old privileged, career politicians to remain in Congress for a lifetime of power and self-preservation,” Ms. Confrey continued.

“Our members also recognize that it’s very difficult to be effective with a third party. So we are now focusing on identifying those nonconservative, disloyal politicians and working on their removal,” she said.

Ms. Confrey says the membership is actively vetting “young, up-and-coming conservatives” to jump into the political fray and run for office — such as Darius Mayfield, now running as a Republican candidate in New Jersey’s 12th Congressional District.

“New Jersey Women for Trump, other conservative groups, and conservative activists like Scott Presler will be focusing their efforts on election integrity, recruiting great conservative candidates to run for office, and replacing those Republican politicians who don’t stand for our USA first agenda. Our efforts are not focusing on a third party at this time,” Ms. Confrey advised.

RICHARD GRENELL FOR CALIFORNIA GOVERNOR?

Analysts and news organizations are currently exploring the chances that California Gov. Gavin Newsom could be recalled due to flagging favorability ratings, public dissatisfaction with his COVID-19 response and other factors. Now comes news that a Republican replacement is waiting in the wings.

“All eyes in Trump-world are on Richard Grenell, who served as U.S. ambassador to Germany before President Trump appointed him the first-ever openly gay Cabinet member in U.S. history when he ran the Office of the Director of National Intelligence,” writes Matthew Boyle, a Breitbart News political analyst.

Mr. Grenell has the support of Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, who has already urged Mr. Grenell to declare his intent to run for governor of California.

“Wouldn’t it be nice if America’s largest state, California, was able to live a little more freely?” Mr. Gaetz asked during an appearance on Fox News.

The prospect would provide a much-needed upbeat moment in the GOP world.

“Republicans, especially Trump supporters, are excited about the potential of a surprise Grenell candidate. The erstwhile and energetic former Trump aide, who has a commanding national profile, would be able to fundraise aggressively both in state and from national donors connected to Trump. Sources familiar with the matter told Breitbart News that should Grenell pull the trigger on a campaign, expect former President Trump to be personally involved in an aggressive way helping Grenell’s bid including but not limited to campaign appearances in California for him and fundraising for him,” reports Mr. Boyle.

FOXIFIED

A programming note: On Monday, Fox Nation — the subscription based, online streaming service of Fox News — debuts a new season of “What Made America Great” with host Brian Kilmeade. The first episode finds him at the Washington Monument, walking the site’s 900 stairs with former Interior Secretary David Bernhardt to investigate 193 historic commemorative stones along the way.

In the future, Mr. Kilmeade also will also investigate President Harry Truman‘s “Little White House” in Key West, Florida, and take a ride in a vintage Truman limousine. He’ll also ferret out the details of George Washington‘s secret spy ring — “ordinary people who did extraordinary things to help win the Revolutionary War.”

Find details and information at Nation.FoxNews.com.

POLL DU JOUR

• 46% of U.S. adults say they will get a COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available to them; 36% of Republicans, 43% of independents and 63% of Democrats agree.

• 23% overall will not get the vaccine; 34% of Republicans, 28% of independents and 10% of Democrats agree.

• 24% overall are not sure if they will get the vaccine; 24% of Republicans, 21% of independents and 20% of Democrats agree.

• 7% overall have already been vaccinated; 6% of Republicans, 7% of independents and 7% of Democrats agree.

Source: An Economist/YouGov poll of 1,500 U.S. adults conducted Jan. 31-Feb.2.

• Helpful information to jharper@washingtontimes.com.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.