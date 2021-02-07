President Biden said he’d rather give the “young guy” - Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes - a shot at throwing him the ball over Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

“Obviously, Brady‘s a great quarterback. Mahomes seems like he’s got a lot of potential. And so I’d probably take a shot with the young guy I didn’t expect as much from,” Mr. Biden told CBS in an interview that aired as part of the network’s pre-Super Bowl programming.

Mr. Biden said he doesn’t know whether the Chiefs or the Bucs will win the Super Bowl.

“I think they’re both great quarterbacks,” Mr. Biden said. “One is just a younger version, potentially, of an old, great quarterback. Not old - in NFL terms, old.”

Mr. Biden, a Philadelphia Eagles fan, also said he once thought he could be a “flanker back” in the NFL.

Mr. Mahomes, 25, would become the youngest quarterback ever to win two Super Bowls if the Chiefs win on Sunday.

Mr. Brady, 43, is widely considered to be the greatest quarterback of all time.

