An emotional President Biden praised the “honesty” shown by son Hunter Biden in discussing his struggles with drug addiction as detailed in an upcoming memoir.

“The honesty with which he stepped forward and talked about the problem and the hope that — it gave me hope reading it,” Mr. Biden told CBS’ “60 Minutes” in an interview slated to air Sunday ahead of the Super Bowl.

He appeared to become choked-up while discussing his son’s recovery with host Norah O’Donnell, his first televised interview since Mr. Biden became president last month.

“I mean, it was like, my boy’s back. You know what I mean?” Mr. Biden said, then paused, adding, “Anyway, I’m sorry to get so personal.”

Hunter Biden’s memoir “Beautiful Things” is scheduled to be published in April by Simon & Schuster imprint Gallery Books. The publisher has not disclosed how much Hunter Biden is being paid for writing the book.

Hunter Biden confirmed in December that the U.S. attorney’s office in Delaware is investigating his tax affairs.

The president son’s business dealings in the Ukraine and China also have come under scrutiny, with critics accusing Hunter Biden of trading on the family name to enrich himself.

The book “details Hunter’s descent into substance abuse and his tortuous path to sobriety,” according to the press release.

“I’ll betcha there’s not a family you know that doesn’t have somebody in the family that had a drug problem or an alcohol problem,” said the president.

