ELMWOOD, Neb. (AP) - A Nebraska woman who had been missing for nearly two weeks died of exposure to the cold and did not appear to be the victim of foul play, Otoe County authorities said Monday.

The body of Amber Tjaden, 48, of Weeping Water, was found Friday near her car on a rural road in Otoe County between Elmwood and Unadilla. She was reported missing on Jan. 27.

Tjaden was the daughter of former Omaha Mayor Jim Suttle and former state Sen. Deb Suttle.

A preliminary autopsy found she died of exposure to the cold, the Otoe County Sheriff’s office said.

Chief Deputy Michael Holland said authorities are awaiting a toxicology report, The Omaha World-Herald reported.

Holland said there were no signs of trauma on Tjaden’s body, nor “anything to indicate” signs of foul play where her body was found.

“At this point, we don’t believe there was anyone else involved,” Holland said.

Tjaden’s husband, Matthew Tjaden, 38, was arrested Jan. 29 on suspicion of flight to avoid arrest and child neglect after a Cass County sheriff’s deputy went to the couple’s home to investigate a missing person’s report filed by Amber Tjaden’s daughter.

He was released Feb. 1 after posting bail.

