Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer announced a bipartisan agreement on the rules for the impeachment trial for former President Donald Trump that begins Tuesday, saying it will result in “truth and accountability” for the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Mr. Schumer, New York Democrat, said Monday that the Democratic House impeachment managers and Mr. Trump’s lawyers each will get 16 hours to make their presentations. The trial will start with a debate and vote on Tuesday on whether it’s constitutional to put a former president on trial.

“The structure we have agreed to is eminently fair,” Mr. Schumer said. “Following the despicable attack on Jan. 6, there must be truth and accountability, if we are going to move forward, heal and bring our country together once again. Sweeping something as momentous as this under the rug brings no healing whatsoever.”

In a test vote on Jan. 26, the Senate voted 55-45 that it’s constitutional to put a former president on trial. Five Republicans joined all 50 Democrats in the majority.

The arguments by House impeachment managers will begin at noon on Wednesday. If the managers want to call witnesses, a majority of the Senate would need to approve.

Mr. Trump’s acquittal is virtually guaranteed. Democrats would need 17 Republicans to join them to reach the two-thirds majority vote required by the Constitution for a conviction, and to bar Mr. Trump from holding office again.

Mr. Schumer said the Senate must hold Mr. Trump accountable for the riot even though his presidency ended on Jan. 20. He said there must be consequences for a president “who trashes our democracy on his way out the door.”

