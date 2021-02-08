Many analysts and pundits are already predicting the content, tone and outcome of former President Donald Trump‘s impeachment trial, which opens Tuesday. Some are savoring the possibility of a gloomy conclusion for the 45th president. Then there are the concise few who help explain things.

“After spending four years telling Americans about the need to move on from President Trump, it turns out Democrats are the ones who can’t let him go,” Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel tells Fox News.

“Americans can be forgiven for having impeachment fatigue and if they feel like we have been here before,” she advises.

David Catron, a columnist for The American Spectator adds that “the conduct of the Democrats during the first Trump impeachment trial was truly cringeworthy. Knowing that he would never be removed from office, they produced a piece of embarrassingly bad theater for the benefit of their far-left base. The second Trump impeachment trial, due to begin Tuesday, promises to be even more schmaltzy.”

“Because their claim that Trump is guilty of inciting insurrection is so thoroughly refuted by the video and transcript of his January 6 speech, the Democratic House managers will be forced to rely heavily on a montage of misleading videos edited for the convenience of the broadcast and cable networks. It will be a made-for-television impeachment trial written to manipulate the emotions of the public,” Mr. Catron writes.

Then there’s this:

“The odds of Donald Trump being convicted by the U.S. Senate during his second impeachment trial are 14/1, suggesting an implied probability of 6.7%. The odds that he does not get convicted are far more likely at 1/50, implying a 98% chance,” advises betting aggregators US-Bookies.com, a U.S. betting web portal, in a statement.

THE IMPEACHMENT PRESS

The press has been waiting for this moment for weeks. A few impeachment trial headlines note, heralding the big event:

“Republicans who voted for Trump impeachment face backlash at home” (Fox News); “Trump impeachment trial to open with sense of urgency, speed” (The Associated Press); “Trump doesn’t want to testify? The Senate has ways of making him talk” (MSNBC); “The Constitution doesn’t bar Trump’s impeachment trials” (The Wall Street Journal); “Impeachment trial kicks off as Democrats seek to tie Trump to Capitol riots” (CNN); “Lindsey Graham says outcome of Trump impeachment trial ‘is really not in doubt’” (CBS); and “The risks of Trump’s impeachment trial” (The New Yorker).

AND NOW THE COVERAGE

To watch the aforementioned trial without much commentary and analysis, C-SPAN begins its straightforward coverage at 1 p.m. Eastern on Tuesday.

Fox News also begins coverage at 1 p.m. featuring chief political anchor Bret Baier and anchor Martha MacCallum with insight and input from Neil Cavuto, Chris Wallace and Shannon Bream — along with Karl Rove, a senior adviser to then-President George W. Bush — former independent counsel Ken Starr and former assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew McCarthy.

WHAT ABOUT TRUMP TV?

Amid the media frenzy of his second impeachment proceedings, former President Donald Trump recently resigned from the Screen Actors Guild — American Federation of Television Radio Actors (SAG-AFTRA) — the major union representing film, television and radio performers, personalties or news folks.

The SAG-AFTRA National Board already has voted to ban Mr. Trump from readmission into the union in the future.

Now comes the question: Will this decision affect or bar Mr. Trump’s future appearances on these three important outlets?

“Donald Trump has decided he would rather leave SAG-AFTRA than be expelled, telling the guild in a letter that he is resigning his membership from the actors’ guild. But what does that mean for his future media plans?” asks The Wrap, an industry source.

“Legally speaking, no longer holding a SAG-AFTRA card doesn’t mean the former president can’t appear in TV or movie cameos like the ones he made before entering the White House, including ‘Home Alone 2’ and ‘Saturday Night Live.’ Guild insiders tell The Wrap that Trump’s resignation would not bar him from future cameos or making future media appearances for himself through his own projects, either through a new media venture or through news networks that supported him like Newsmax or One America News,” the publication advises.

HOT ITEMS FROM THE COLD WAR

It started in 1947 and ended in 1991. That would be the Cold War between the blocs led by the U.S. and the Soviet Union. Now comes an auction of Cold War “relics” of interest to those fascinated by the era.

Julien’s Auctions — based in Beverly Hills, California, — will soon offer 400 unique, fascinating and alarming objects which include a gun disguised as a lipstick tube, “KGB-specific” spy equipment, vintage signs, Che Guevara‘s high school report card and much more. Much more.

“These stunning objects offer a fascinating look at the geopolitical, economic and cultural upheaval of that time, whose impact resonates more than ever in this election year,” observes Darren Julien, president and CEO of the auction house.

Curious? Find the information for the actual auction — which is Feb. 13 — at JuliensAuctions.com.

POLL DU JOUR

• 44% of U.S. adults think the economy is “getting worse”; 63% of Republicans, 50% of independents and 25% of Democrats agree.

• 33% overall say it is “about the same”; 24% of Republicans, 33% of independents and 44% of Democrats agree.

• 9% say the economy is “getting better”; 5% of Republicans, 7% of independents and 14% of Democrats agree.

• 14% overall are “not sure” about the state of the economy; 8% of Republicans, 10% of independents and 17% of Democrats agree.

Source: An Economist/YouGov poll of 1,500 U.S. adults conducted Jan. 31-Feb. 2.

