The new administration’s Justice Department will reportedly ask the U.S. Attorneys overseeing two politically fraught investigations to stay on — and all the other Trump appointees to resign.

According to a Monday night report on CNN, President Biden’s team will ask that the federal prosecutors currently investigating first son Hunter Biden and the origin of the Russia-collusion continue.

Citing “a senior Justice Department official,” CNN reported that as early as Tuesday, resignation requests will be made of 56 Senate-confirmed U.S. Attorneys appointed by former President Donald Trump.

But, the official told CNN, there are two significant exceptions.

Acting Attorney General Monty Wilkinson asked Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss in a Monday night phone call to remain on the job.

Mr. Weiss is investigating possible tax charges against Hunter Biden, reportedly involving the receipt of foreign money.

Also spared in the relatively routine house-cleaning at the start of a new administration will be the special-counsel probe of John Durham.

Although Mr. Durham is expected to resign as U.S. Attorney in Connecticut, CNN reported, that will not affect his appointment by former Attorney General William Barr to reinvestigate the FBI’s “Crossfire Hurricane” probe against Mr. Trump for possible misconduct and abuse of authority.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.